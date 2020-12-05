The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce’s 17th annual Mountain Holly Days event will be held Friday, Dec. 11, through Sunday, Dec. 13.

The event will include shopping and dining specials, refreshments, special festivities, family activities and contests. This year, everyone is asked to stay safe by adhering to state and federal CDC guidelines regarding wearing a mask and maintaining social distance, according to a news release from the chamber.

This event epitomizes the time-honored tradition of families shopping together and enjoying holiday festivities and activities. Shoppers can enjoy many special offers from local businesses, find unique, quality gifts for that special someone and participate in various holiday activities.

The Mountain Holly Days flyer is available to view online at RangeleyMaine.com and will be available at many local businesses in Rangeley and Oquossoc.

For more information, contact the chamber at 207-864-5571 or [email protected], visit rangeleymaine.com or follow it on Facebook.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: