JACKMAN – Mary Doris Nadeau, also known as Doris, age 98, died Nov. 30, 2020. She was a very loving and caring person.

She worked at Bath Iron Works as a welder, then after moved back to Jackman and married our dad, Gerard J. Nadeau, and raised their family.

Later in her life she became a CNA and worked for many years at the Jackman regional Hospital.

A native of northern Somerset County she was born Feb. 25, 1922, daughter of Alfred and Alfreda Nadeau. She was a communicant of St. Anthony Catholic Church and she attended school in Jackman.

Her hobbies we’re planting and taking care of her vegetable garden, in the summer months would go berry picking, also loved to crochet. She enjoyed cooking in her practice restaurant, and would make her famous macaroni soup for people and helping anyone who needed some help.

Surviving are a daughter Mrs. Sandra Keller of Skowhegan and husband Francis, son Gerard (Butch) Nadeau and wife Linda of Jackman; two sisters Mildred Coro, Frances Morin of Jackman, one brother John Nadeau and wide Rita; grandchildren Terry and Lisa Mayo, Kevin Keller and Justin Nadeau, Candace Nadeau and Tarah Nadeau and Mike Chubbuck; great- grandchildren, Kyle Keller, Adam Cordova, Aliya French, Tiffany Mayo, Heather Mayo; great-great- grandchildren, Ema York, Alexs York, Bentley Cordova. Also her crew of nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband Gerard J. Nadeau; son Michael Nadeau; sister Juliet Douquette, Pearl Farleadeau, and brother Teddy Nadeau.

We want to thank Somerset rehab of Bingham special care unit at RFGH and Hospice.

