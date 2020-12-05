GREENHURST, N.Y. – Beulah Mae (Nicholson) Avery, 92, of Greenhurst, N.Y., formerly of Gardiner, Maine, Johnson City, N.Y., and Houghton, N.Y. died in Greenhurst, N.Y., Dec. 4, 2020. Beulah was born July 26, 1928 in Bower, Braxton County, W. Va. to William Homer and Irene Pearl (Knight) Nicholson.On Feb. 10, 1946 in Newport, R.I. she married Calvin Coolidge Avery, a Navy sailor who had begun courting her that winter in Virginia while she was working in a telegraph office. They enjoyed 42 years of marriage together before his passing. Together they raised four children of their own plus many foster babies and toddlers, who thrived in such a loving home. They lived in four states before settling in the Gardiner area and building a dream home together in retirement. ‘Beulah was raised by her maternal grandmother, Mrs. Annie Mazuria (Wickline) Knight of Lewis County, W. Va., after the sudden death of her mother, Irene, in August 1935.Beulah enjoyed camping, crafting, traveling with Cal, all kinds of gardens both indoor and outdoor, and was a benefactor to many hummingbirds in her time. She and her family were instrumental in the organization of the Free Methodist Church in Gardiner — including its physical construction — and she enjoyed the fellowship of that community for many, many years.Mrs. Avery is survived by three of her children, Ronald L. Avery and his wife Earlene of Binghamton, N.Y., Glen E. Avery and his wife Margery of Houghton, N.Y., and Mary Anne Tisdale and her husband William, now of Milford, N.H.; six grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, Michelle Avery Schmidt of Binghamton, N.Y. and her children Holly, Noelle, Hunter, and Tanner; Dawn Avery Kresse of Johnson City, N.Y. and her sons Cody Avery and Hayden Kresse; Ronald W. Avery of Vestal, N.Y., his wife Jamie, and their son Noah; Rachel Trousdale of Quincy, Mass., her husband James, and daughters River and Cleo; Jon Avery of Sioux Falls, S.D., his wife Erin, son Merrick and daughter Elliot June; and Robyn L. Avery of Rochester, N.Y. and her mother, Jann (Snyder) Avery.In addition to her parents and grandmother Knight, Beulah was predeceased by her husband Cal in 1988; grandson Michael Tisdale in 1990; her cousin Dolly (Nicholson) Steele of Braxton, W. Va. in 2011; and her youngest son, Robert S. Avery of Rochester, N.Y., in 2015.Arrangements for the family by Kopler-Williams Funeral Home of Fillmore, N.Y. Interment will take place immediately at the Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta and a memorial service will be arranged on a future date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Beulah’s name may be made to the:American Cancer Society

