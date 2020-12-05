WINDSOR – Byron Ralph Norton, 68, of Windsor passed away peacefully Dec. 1, 2020 at home following a long, hard-fought battle. The son of Richard and Eugenia (Moxcey) Norton, Byron attended elementary schools in Hallowell and Whitefield and graduated from Erskine Academy in 1972. In his younger years, Byron enjoyed bass fishing and playing guitar and harmonica in a rock ‘n roll band. More recently, he enjoyed boating, working in the yard on his tractor and watching the NY Giants lose. With his dry delivery and quick wit, he was known by most to be quite funny. Byron held jobs at Augusta Iron Works and Bath Iron Works before working the majority of his life as a self-employed builder. He was meticulous in his craft and generous to his customers. His life’s work has left countless physical marks on this world. Although he constructed many houses, Byron’s most proud accomplishments were the homes he built for family members including his son and daughter. Byron is survived by his wife of 41 years, Lovina (Joslyn) Norton, their daughter Jessica Norton, and their son Jacob Norton with wife Jessica (Dunn) and children Elijah, Aubrey and Isaac Norton, all of Windsor. He also leaves behind three sisters, Laurie Mullens with partner Richard Cummings of Whitefield, Patty Preservati of Somerville, and Pamela Metten of Chelsea, brother-in-law Don Joslyn with wife Cheyenne of Sidney, sisters-in-law Debbie Landry of Jefferson and Pam Norton of Somerville; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.In death, Byron reunites with his parents, his brothers Richard and Timothy Norton, and his yellow lab Buddy, the best boy. The family sincerely thanks the entire team from Maine General Hospice, and particularly Byron’s special friend Donna, for the excellent care and support they provided.In light of the pandemic, a celebration of Byron’s life will be held at a later date.Those who knew and loved Byron are encouraged to share memories and photos of him and/or his work for inclusion in a memory book, either online, or by mail to: 134 Griffin Rd, Windsor, ME 04363. Memories and condolences may be shared at directcremationofmaine.com.

