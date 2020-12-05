AUGUSTA – Jean Partridge Mason, 86, passed away peacefully to her heavenly home on Dec. 4, 2020 at the home of her daughter Lisa, surrounded by her loving family. She had lived gracefully with vascular dementia for several years; she knew and cherished her family and friends until the end.

Jean Marilyn Partridge was born in Ellsworth to Linnie and George Partridge Sr., theoldest of four siblings.

She graduated from Ellsworth High School, class of 1952, where she was active in numerous activities, including student government, athletics, and cheerleading. Jean went on to major in education at the University of Maine at Orono, where she was a proud member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority. Her sorority sisters remained some of her lifelong friends. After graduation, Jean began her teaching career in Millinocket.

Donald Mason, who had just completed his service in the Navy, began courting Jean at the soda counter during her summer job at Woolworth’s. That was the beginning of a love story that endured for 62 years of marriage. Don and Jean were married in Ellsworth on August 10, 1958. The couple lived briefly in Bangor before settling in Augusta, where they resided for 60 years.

Jean took a break from teaching to raise her daughters, Julie and Lisa, and was a devoted mother. She was a dedicated member of Penney Memorial United Baptist Church, where she was active in the Mother’s Club and board of Christian Education, taught Sunday school, led Pioneer Girls, and was a mainstay in the choir. She loved to sing, and her clear soprano remained strong until her last days.

Jean returned to teaching at Farrington School in Augusta in 1974, where she taught first and second grades. A passionate and inspirational teacher, she was beloved by her students and colleagues. She retired from her teaching career in 1994 to spend more time with her husband

and grandchildren.

During their golden years, Jean and Don enjoyed their summers at the

Maine coast and Belgrade Lakes, and spent their winters at the Spanish Lakes community in Nokomis, Fla.

Jean was known for her hospitality and her baking skills, and friends and family looked forward to her homemade goodie boxes each Christmas. She enjoyed cooking the fresh produce that Don grew in their backyard garden; she canned, pickled, and preserved much of the bounty.

Her family fondly remembers her strawberry jam, homemade breads, and chocolate cream pie.

Jean was a dedicated wife, mother, daughter, aunt, and friend. She was a doting grandmother to her five grandchildren. She loved to laugh, and she gave unselfishly of herself to all. She orchestrated the family reunions and birthday parties, and always looked for an excuse to

gather with family and friends.

She was predeceased by her parents, Linnie and George Partridge Sr. and her brother George Jr.

She will be dearly missed by her beloved husband Don; daughters Julie and husband Steve Ryan, and Lisa and husband Henry Burke; and grandchildren Benjamin and Eric Ryan, Rachel Burke Larson, Hannah Burke McQuade, and Mason Burke. She is survived and lovingly remembered by sister Beverly Dryhurst and brother John Partridge, sisters-in-law Diane Partridge and Dawn Partridge; many nieces and nephews; and countless dear friends.

Due to restrictions on gathering during the pandemic, services will be postponed, and a Celebration of Life will be held in 2021.

Local arrangements are by Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home in Augusta. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com, or mailed to Don and the family at 11 Maplewood Dr, Barrington NH, 03825.

