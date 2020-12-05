WATERVILLE — Jeffrey D. Fisher, 69, was granted his angel wings on Dec. 2, 2020 in Waterville. He was born April 17, 1951 in Waterville. He was the son of the late William P. Fisher, Sr of Waterville, ME, and the late Ernestine (McCorisson) Fisher of Plainville, Conn.

Jeff grew up in Oakland. He attended Oakland public schools. Jeff served in the Navy during Vietnam. He was stationed on the USS Somers from March of 1969 to March of 1973. Jeff lived part of his life in the central Connecticut area where he was a Tree Surgeon by trade. He later moved to Maine and worked at Old Town Canoe for 30 years. In recent years Jeff was a beloved handyman for his community where people baked him food, goodies and wrote him letters of thanks.

Jeff was an avid fisherman. He fished all seasons including ice fishing. Jeff was known for his love of oldies music from the 50’s and 60’s. While living in Connecticut he worked part time as “DJ Jeff” for parties and events. His Halloween parties were legendary. Jeff was the best joke teller and enjoyed making people laugh. He was a Red Sox and Patriots fan.

Jeff leaves behind his kitty Sunshine along with a newer kitty BigFoot. He fed many strays looking for food. The community called him the Cat Whisperer. He had a gentle nature and kind soul that all animals loved.

Jeff is survived by his six siblings, William Fisher, Jr of Winterport, Bonnie Mindek and her husband Robert of Rome, ME, his twin brother, John Fisher and his wife Patricia of Waterville, Dolores Krampitz and her husband Edward of Plainville, Conn., Jolene Zerbe and her husband Kevin of Southington, Conn. and Raymond Fisher and his wife Linda of Wallingford, Conn. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are by Wheeler Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 26 Church St., Oakland.

Family and friends wishing to honor Jeff may make a donation in

Jeff’s name to the:

Humane Society

100 Webb Rd.

Waterville, ME 04901

