HALLOWELL – Lifelong Hallowell resident, Mary V. Plumer died peacefully in her home on Dec, 1, 2020 at age 81. She was preceded in death by her husband Paul S. Plumer, Jr. who passed away in 2010.

She was a fixture in Hallowell, having been very active in her community, and having lived in her Warren Street home for 55 years.

Mary was a longtime journalist at the Kennebec Journal in Augusta, beginning as a High School reporter at age 15, and working her way up to a full time job as Reporter and over 20 years becoming the paper’s City Editor and ultimately State Editor. She also worked as a freelance writer and was widely published in various magazines and journals around the country.

She won numerous awards for her writing from the Maine Press Association, the New England Press Association, the New England Women’s Press Association and others.

She also had a strong entrepreneurial spirit and ran an Antiques business in Hallowell and Wiscasset for many years from the late 1960’s into the 1990’s. In 1984 she opened her print shop in Hallowell. Also throughout most of the 1980s she was a contracted speechwriter for then Governor Joseph E. Brennan and others.

She ended her distinguished career working for the Augusta General Hospital where she was Director of Communications.

Mary was an animal lover of all kinds, but especially her dogs. She loved nature and hiking at Baxter State Park, and being with her many friends and family. She loved writing and photography as well as pottery. She enjoyed time in her home in Hallowell, and at her camp on Lake Cobbossee. She loved being with people and she especially loved small children.

She is survived by her brother and his wife; and her son and his wife, and their children and grandchildren.

A celebration of life is being planned for the springtime.

Condolences may be expressed at http://www.funeralalternatives.net

In lieu of flowers please consider a gift to the Humane Society in her honor

Guest Book