PITTSTON – Theresa A. Foye of East Pittston passed away Nov. 29. She was born in Gardiner on Nov. 9, 1943, the daughter of Lawrence J. Chadwick and Rowena M. (Beckwith) Chadwick.

Theresa attended Greater Grace Bible Church in Gorham and United Methodist Church in East Pittston. She loved to cook for her family and friends. Theresa recorded four gospel albums along with singing in church and at weddings throughout her life. She also enjoyed traveling.

Surviving family are daughter, Beth Foye of Alna, son Matthew Foye of Pittston, son and his wife Chad and Kathy Foye of Chelsea; and grandchildren Meghan and Nathan Foye.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Forrest Hill Cemetery, Dresden. A celebration of life will be held in summer of 2021.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, ME. Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com

Memorial donations may be made to your local animal shelter, or food bank in honor of Theresa’s generous spirit

