AUGUSTA – William A. Kelley, Jr., 86, died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 at the MaineGeneral Rehabilitation and Nursing Care Center at Gray Birch following a brief illness. He was born in Attleboro, Mass. on Oct. 13, 1934, a son of the late William A. and Elizabeth (Emerson) Kelley.

Mr. Kelley attended schools in Attleboro. He had been employed at Carlton Woolen Mill for over 24 years.

Mr. Kelley was predeceased by his wife, Mildred A. (Curtis) Kelley and his sister, Eunice Farris.

He is survived by his son, Mark Kelley and his wife Jen of Mineral Point, Wis., his daughter, Tammie McKenzie of Waterville; six grandchildren, Kelley and her four children, Megan and Cody McDougal, Haley Kelley and Austin and Alex St. Pierre, a grandson, Ayden St. Pierre; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, ME.

Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com.

