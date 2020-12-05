Emergency management officials urged the public to avoid non-essential travel Saturday as a winter storm swept through Maine and New Hampshire, dropping rain in southern Maine through the morning and, forecasters expect, “heavy snow” farther north and west through the day.

“We urge citizens to travel only if necessary during the worst of the storm,” MEMA Director Pete Rogers said in a news release Friday. “With temperatures hovering around freezing, road conditions are expected to be extremely slick.”

The National Weather Service in Gray, Maine issued a winter storm warning late Saturday morning that predicted between 8 and 15 inches of snow in “south central, southwest and western Maine.” That includes parts of Oxford, Franklin, Somerset, York, Cumberland, Androscoggin, Kennebec and Waldo Counties, the NWS said.

The weather service expects rain to become snow as the storm pulls in colder air through the day, with some snow reaching the coast but the brunt of the snowfall expected inland.

About 729 Central Maine Power customers were without electricity by early afternoon Saturday, and more will come as gusts reach up to 40 mph, the NWS said. Most of the outages were in Freeport, where 523 customers had lost power.

“A heavy, wet snow will stick efficiently to trees which will likely cause downed branches and power outages,” the weather service said in its warning.

Because of snow, the speed limit on the Maine Turnpike was reduced to 45 mph from the New Hampshire state line to Augusta, officials said early Saturday afternoon.

In anticipation of the weekend storm, Concord Coach Lines canceled several bus trips scheduled Saturday and Sunday in Maine and New Hampshire. On Saturday, the bus company canceled southbound trips from Portland after 1:30 p.m., as well as northbound departures from Boston after 5 p.m. at Logan Airport and 5:30 p.m. at South Station.

Northbound departures from Portland also stopped running after 12:15 p.m.

