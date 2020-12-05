WINSLOW — Beginning on Monday, the town of Winslow is adjusting its municipal operations, closing all municipal buildings to the general public.

Included in the changes, the town office and library will be closed to the public. Staff will be working remotely due to the recent uptick in coronavirus cases. Municipal meetings will be conducted remotely as well.

“The Town of Winslow has been monitoring the COVID-19 virus and its potential impact on our community. After serious consideration, we will be adjusting municipal operations,” the town wrote in a letter to the community Friday. “These adjustments will be evaluated on an ongoing basis and changes will be made as information and circumstances change. Our goal is to ensure the safety of our employees and our residents. We apologize for the inconveniences.”

For code enforcement, residents are encouraged to contact the town office. Permitting will be processed through phone, email and snail mail. The parks & recreation center will be closed.

General assistance/welfare requests will be taken over the phone. The library is offering curbside pickup from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

In terms of public safety, public access to the fire and police departments are limited to staff personnel. Public works will continue to work, but there is no public access to the town garage.

Winslow is the first town in the region to take on these measures.

