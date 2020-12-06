EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Derek Carr threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to Henry Ruggs III with 5 seconds left, lifting the Las Vegas Raiders to a wild 31-28 victory over the still-winless New York Jets on Sunday.

The Jets took a 28-24 lead with 5:34 remaining on Ty Johnson’s 1-yard touchdown, and the defense came up with a big fourth-down stop that appeared to end New York’s agonizing wait for its first win of the season.

But New York (0-12) went three-and-out with a chance to seal it – and Carr and the Raiders (7-5) had 35 seconds left to try for what appeared an unlikely comeback. Four plays later, Carr found Ruggs streaking downfield – beating rookie cornerback Lamar Jackson – and delivered the ball perfectly for the winning score.

DOLPHINS 19, BENGALS 7: Tua Tagovailoa returned from a thumb injury that forced him to miss one game, throwing for a season-high 296 yards and a score to help Miami (8-4) rally past visiting Cincinnati (2-9-1) in a game that included five ejections and a benches-clearing confrontation.

The Dolphins lost their best defender when NFL interception leader Xavien Howard was thrown out late in the first half, but they limited Cincinnati to 25 yards after halftime and finished with six sacks.

Both benches emptied in the fourth quarter after Cincinnati’s Mike Thomas was flagged for a penalty covering a punt. Bengals safety Shawn Williams and Miami receivers DeVante Parker and Mack Hollins were ejected.

BROWNS 41, TITANS 35: Baker Mayfield threw for a season-high 334 yards and four touchdown passes – all in the first half – and Cleveland (9-3) moved closer to its first playoff berth in 19 years with a win at Tennessee (8-4).

The Browns had their best-scoring half ever, leading 38-7 at halftime, topping the 35 points scored in the second half at Cincinnati in 2004.

SAINTS 21, FALCONS 16: Taysom Hill threw the first two touchdown passes of his career, and New Orleans (10-2) clinched a playoff berth with its ninth straight victory, holding on for a win in Atlanta (4-8).

COLTS 26, TEXANS 20: Philip Rivers threw two touchdown passes in the first half and Indianapolis (8-4) dominated on defense in the second half in a win at Houston (4-8).

LIONS 34, BEARS 30: Adrian Peterson scored from the 5 after Romeo Okwara strip-sacked Mitchell Trubisky with about two minutes left and Detroit (5-7) rallied at Chicago (5-7) to win its first game under interim coach Darrell Bevell.

Matthew Stafford threw for 402 yards and three touchdowns for the Lions, who sent the Bears to their sixth straight loss.

VIKINGS 27, JAGUARS 24: Dan Bailey kicked a 23-yard field goal with 1:49 left in overtime for Minnesota (6-6) after he missed two extra points and a 51-yard try with 13 seconds remaining in regulation, handing visiting Jacksonville (1-11) its 11th straight loss.

