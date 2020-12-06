OAKLAND – Donald Richard Peace of Oakland passed away on Nov. 18, 2020, at his home. Donald was born in Waterville on Oct. 30, 1940, son of Gordon Peace and Margaret (Carey) Peace. Donald graduated from Waterville High School class of 1961. Don worked in the poultry business and retired from Fred’s Coffee, after retirement he worked at Waterville Bowling Alley and Ray Haskell Ford in Waterville, Maine.

Don liked to pull pranks, like duct taping Christmas presents, watching western movies (he was a huge John Wayne fan), enjoying time at East Pond and Old Orchard Beach, puttering in the garage and making sure his lawn was in perfect condition. His pride and joy were his garden that he spent many hours enjoying and his pets. He had three dogs, Billy, Mickey, Julia and two cats, Peanut and Baby.

Don was predeceased by his parents, Gordon and Margaret and his brother, Robert and sister, Barbara.

Don is survived by his wife and love of his life, Judy Peace, son, Greg (Jonni) Peace; daughter, Lisa (Rocky) Gravel; stepson, Tim Grenier; stepdaughter, Ginger and her spouse Kevin Bacheller; his grandchildren, Kyle, Matthew, Sonny and his spouse, Yulia, Georgia, Jessica, Nicholas; his great-grandchildren, Andrew and Lana; and his siblings, Raymond, Jean, Judy, Charlene, Larry and Bruce.

We would like to thank Moe who was such a great friend and help to Don.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm Street, Waterville. An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at http://www.gallantfh.com.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Don’s honor to the Human Society Waterville Area,

100 Webb Road,

Waterville, ME 04901

or any other animal shelter of your choice.

