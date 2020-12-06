PLACENTIA, Calif. – Basil Burnace Foss Jr. died in Placentia, Calif. Nov. 17. 2020. He was born in Bangor, Maine 91 years ago.

Leaving Maine, he enlisted in the Army as a paratrooper. Afterwards he attended engineering school in Cleveland, married, had one child, then headed west. In California he began a career as an Engineer in 1961 at Rockwell International in the Autonetics Division, finally retiring from Boeing in 1989.

LA Rams football was a passion for decades. He loved a day at a casino, bridge and golfing. He was a Marshal at the Riviera Open for many years, but, mostly, he was a good friend and brother.

After retiring, he migrated every year to New Hampshire, staying with his sister Rosie and her husband Roland Dionne. He also made sure to visit Richmond, Maine where he shared good times with childhood friends.

He is survived by his daughter Terry Foss, her husband Clayton Mahan; and the many children and grandchildren of his siblings, all of which have sadly passed away.

There will no service.

In lieu of flowers,

please donate to:

Richmond High School Alumni Association

Post Office Box 55

Richmond, ME 04357-0055

