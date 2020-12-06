AUGUSTA – Derrick Matthew Nirza, 33, of Augusta died unexpectedly on Dec, 1, 2020. He was born in Virgina Beach, Va. on Nov. 4, 1987, son of James M Nirza and Scarlett R Reid.

He was formerly employed by Riverside Disposal and Recycling. Derrick enjoyed spending time with his family, his kids, and friends. He also had life long passion of music.

Derrick was loved by many and will always be remembered by his warm smile and hugs. He could always light up a room with his very energized personality and laugh.

He is survived by his mother Scarlett Reid, former stepfather Ronald Little, his father James Nirza and what he always considered his stepmother Roberta Chase. He is also survived by his all his siblings James, Michael, Justin, Travis, Stephen, Tatiana, Sammantha, Rebecca, Jaimie, Krystal and Kassie; and many uncles and aunts and cousins; the mother of his children Brianna Palmer; and their their children Devyn Joseph Nirza, Jaidyn William James Nirza, and Kaimyn Grace Nirza. There will be a celebration of life that will be disclosed and posted at a later time.

