FARMINGDALE – Mary Joanne (Joan) Hayden, 83, of Farmingdale, passed away surrounded by the love of her family, on Dec. 4, 2020, following a period of declining health.

Joan was born on Dec. 29, 1936, in Gardiner, the daughter of Margaret and Christopher Coro. She grew up in Randolph and was a 1955 graduate of Gardiner High School and later attended the University of Maine at Augusta studying accounting and office management.

Joan married her loving husband, Paul, on Nov. 23, 1955, at the Winter Street Baptist Church in Gardiner. They rented a home in Gardiner for the first few years of their marriage. After the birth of their third child in 1961, Joan and Paul purchased a new home on Park Street in Hayford Heights, Farmingdale, where they have lived ever since.

Joan stayed home with her children during their preschool years. As the kids entered grade school, Joan became the secretary at their school, Sheldon Street Elementary. Once her children grew older, Joan pursued a career as an office manager and worked at Augusta Supply Co. and Capital Computers for many years before retiring in the 1980’s.

Joan lived a wonderful, active, and healthy life. She was proficient in the Japanese martial art of Judo and competed in many Amateur Athletic Union sanctioned competitions throughout Maine. She was one of the first females to achieve the level of “brown belt” and taught self-defense classes at Colby College. Joan loved candlepin bowling and participated in league competitions at Lucky Strike Lanes for many years. Joan introduced league bowling to her kids. Joan also loved the outdoors, spending time in her flower gardens, camping, and skiing with her family. During retirement, she and Paul sailed the coast of Maine on their sailboat, camped, drove across America, wintered in Florida, and visited multiple countries. Joan also enjoyed playing cards (gin rummy and cribbage were her favorites), crocheting/knitting, and playing games on the computer. She was incredibly talented in creating ceramics ranging from exquisitely painted steins to an adorable bulldog dressed in a Hall-Dale football uniform she made for her son. Joan was also a keen genealogist, spending endless hours researching her family and other families for fun and for hire.

Most important to Joan, she was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and friend to so many. Joan and Paul are best friends and the couple recently celebrated their 65th anniversary. They will remain soulmates for eternity. Joan loved being a mother. She gave everything she had to give while providing for, guiding, and nurturing her children. Joan was a devoted and exceptional mother, the best mom a child could ever want. Joan was also a genuine friend to so many. Her devotion, willingness to help, and compassion were endless. Joan was a remarkable woman and will be dearly missed by so many.

Joan was predeceased by her parents, Margaret and Christopher Coro; sisters Elizabeth Magnus and Marguerite Wyman; and brother Linwood Coro. She is survived by her brother Robert Coro; husband Paul Hayden; son Russell Hayden, daughter Cathy Hayden, son Scott Hayden and his wife Lori; and grandchildren Erin Gamache, Jessica Hayden, Amanda Hayden, and Matthew Hayden.

The Hayden family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to all the dedicated CNAs, nurses, hospice workers and doctors at the Gray Birches for their loving care of Joan.

There will be no funeral services. A graveside service to honor and celebrate Joan will be held this summer when it is safe to gather.

