FAIRFIELD – It is with profound sorrow that the family of Roberta “Bert” Faye (Quimby) Dickinson announce her sudden passing on Dec. 1, 2020, at the age of 83.

Born July 21, 1937, in Bingham, Maine to the late Alston Bertell Sr., and Dorothy Irene (Lindsay) Quimby Brooks, Roberta is also predeceased by her devoted husband of 53 years, Laurel “Sonny” L. Dickinson Jr., and her sister, Marilyn “Mal” (Quimby) Spaulding.

Roberta is survived by a large and loving family including her four daughters, Dottie Dickinson-Greene and husband Mervin of Fairfield, Laurie Buzzell and husband Rick of Clinton, Janet Keicher and husband John of Brookline NH, Leslie Jones and husband Steve of Benton, 13 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren. (Nana sure loved her babies!) She is also survived by her sister, Mildred ‘Millie’ Blackwell of New Philadelphia OH; brother, Alston ‘Sonny’ Quimby Jr. and wife Wanda of Madison; brother, Philip ‘Phil’ Brooks of Fairfield; as well as an extended family of sisters-in law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and beloved friends.

Although she never made national headlines for curing the common cold or writing the next great novel, Roberta lived a full and rich life. For 17 years she followed Sonny across the country as he proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy, or waited patiently for him at home during the times he had to be away for duty. Many times she had to be mother, father, chief cook and bottle washer to her girls, and the many other children who filled her life and loved her like a mother. Upon his retirement from the Navy, Bert and Sonny returned home to Maine where they spent the next 36 years working and loving and living. Always ready for a game of Yahtzee, Roberta also enjoyed conquering word puzzles, jigsaw puzzles and exploring the world without leaving home through her love of reading. Above all else, she loved her family and we are richly blessed and grateful to have had her in our lives.

It was Roberta’s wish that we not remember her with a funeral so a celebration of life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family and in consideration of the current restrictions. In the meantime we will cherish her memory and celebrate her life by sharing our stories and loving each other.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan Maine 04976.

In lieu of flowers, family and friends wishing may make donations in Roberta’s memory to Hospice Volunteers of Waterville Area, 304 Main Street,

Waterville ME 04901.

