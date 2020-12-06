AUGUSTA – Roland Rideout, 77, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at MaineGeneral Rehab and Nursing at Graybirch. He was born Oct. 30, 1943, the son of Garfield Rideout and Addie Martin.

He was an avid woodsman in his younger years and very proud of his heritage.

He is survived by his brother, Dennis Rideout and wife, Tammy of Pittston, sister, Linda Porter of Gardiner, brother, David Rideout and wife Trena of West Gardiner, brother, Reggie Rideout and wife Debra of West Gardiner and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a brother, Stanley Rideout and his wife Sylvia.

There will be a private memorial service held at a later date.

Arrangements are by Staples Funeral and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, where condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

