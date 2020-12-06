Data from the U.S. Small Business Administration that was released last week under a federal judge’s order shows how large companies got their share of $525 billion from a program designed to help small businesses.
|Business
|Loan Amount
|Address
|City
|State
|Job Count
|Lender
|Business
|Loan Amount
|Address
|City
|State
|Job Count
|Lender
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Dec. 6
-
Business
New data shows how small-business loans went to large firms, too
-
Bill Nemitz
Bill Nemitz: Fake ‘mayday’ call was the work of a sick mind
-
Opinion
Maine Compass: Melville Fuller’s record demands that we remove his statue
-
Local & State
As pandemic deepens in Maine, rapid testing could be in short supply