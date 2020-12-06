Before I get into the forecast, let’s chat about the weekend storm…

This is the storm on Saturday morning, and it is beautiful. Textbook structure. Really highlights the rapid strengthening that would soon be under way!

Rain, snow, and wind were the big players here. The highest total in Maine was 18″ in Carrabassett Valley. The spread across Cumberland county alone was notable. Casco ended up with 11.5″ of snow, while Scarborough only made it to 1.4″.

Strong wind gusts were mostly in the 40-50 mph range, though York did gust to 60 mph.

Want proof the drought is done? Whiting, Maine, received 3.98″ of rain – after the same region received over 4″ on Monday and Tuesday!

Precipitation deficits statewide are in much better shape than even just a few days ago. All it takes is a couple more storms over the next few weeks to end the year near normal, an impressive feat given how dry Maine was over the summer.

Monday will be much less active in Maine. High temperatures return to the low to mid 30s.

A blustery northwest wind will make it feel a little bit colder under partly cloudy skies, though.

Tuesday will be a carbon copy of Monday with less breeze and more clouds. A big storm will miss to the south, so no impacts are expected locally. Highs again return to the 30-35 degree range.

Clouds increase Wednesday afternoon ahead of a warm front. A couple of flurries are possible, but nothing too significant. High temperatures will be in the 30s again.

Temperatures start to moderate by the end of the work week. Thursday morning will feature a few showers before those clear out. High temperatures on Thursday afternoon get into the low 40s.

The next storm chance comes over the weekend. I think we end up on the west (read: warm) side of the storm. Depending on evolution, that could melt the snow that accumulated bring a bout of rain.

More details on that as we get a bit closer, though.

For other forecast musings, follow me on Twitter, @mikesliferwx.

