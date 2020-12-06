WATERVILLE — The Planning Board is expected to consider final plans Monday for a marijuana growing operation, a police firing range and relocation of a sanitary treatment force main, which moves wastewater under pressure.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., but will not be held in person. Instead, it will be livestreamed from a link on the city’s website — www.waterville-me.gov.

The board is to consider a final plan by Lost Legends to build a marijuana growing operation at 125 Airport Road. The plans will be reviewed under the city’s site plan review ordinance. The board reviewed an informal application last month for the facility.

The Waterville Police Department is scheduled to request an informal application review for construction of a firing range at 970 West River Road, also to be considered under the site plan review ordinance.

The City Council voted 6-0 on Oct. 6 to award a $173,273 contract to Ranger Contracting Inc. of Fairfield to grade and cover lagoons on West River Road, near where the police firearms training range was to be developed.

City officials said they hoped to build the range with $350,000 in borrowed funds, part of which would be used for the lagoon work.

The Kennebec Sanitary Treatment District is also expected to request a shoreland review for the relocation of a force main on city property off Water Street in the city’s South End.

