Maine’s COVID-19 cases surged on Monday, with 427 new cases reported, another one-day record. No additional deaths were reported.

The previous record was 349 new cases on Dec. 2. The seven-day daily average stood at 291.1 on Monday, compared to 168.1 a week ago and 156 a month ago. In mid-October, the seven day daily average was about 30 cases. York County reported 110 new cases on Monday, while Cumberland County logged 93, with 66 new cases in Kennebec County and 64 in Androscoggin County.

“We’ve hit another mark that I hoped we would never hit,” said Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, in a tweet on Monday. “Sadly, this may not be the last time.”

Shah will address the media at 2 p.m. today. Shah said on Friday the agency was considering refocusing its efforts because the “ferocious” increase in new cases is leaving employees struggling to keep up with tasks such as contact tracing.

The agency may give priority to vulnerable populations for contact tracing, with details of the new plan expected to be disclosed at today’s media briefing.

The surge in cases in Maine and across the United States comes as vaccines near approval. Pfizer’s vaccine candidate may receive Food and Drug Administration emergency use approval as soon as later this week, with the first shipments of the vaccine reaching states early next week. A second vaccine developed by Moderna could receive FDA approval by Dec. 17, with shipments beginning shortly thereafter.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills announced on Saturday she had tested negative for COVID-19. She had been exposed to the virus by a member of her security detail, but they had both been wearing masks.

“Masks work! And I’m proof,” Mills said in a statement on Saturday.

Overall, there have been 13,775 cases of COVID-19 in Maine since the pandemic began, and 227 deaths. As of Sunday, the latest data available, 171 people were currently hospitalized, with 50 in intensive care.

