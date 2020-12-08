AUGUSTA — Two men — one from Augusta, the other from New York City — who were arrested after police found crack cocaine and fentanyl powder in their Stone Street apartment earlier this year, were recently indicted by a Kennebec County grand jury on drug trafficking charges.

William Stephenson, 33, of Augusta, and Paul Greene, 21, of New York City, were arrested by Augusta police after multiple law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at their 33 Stone St. apartment Sept. 14.

Officers found about 210 grams of crack cocaine, 48 grams of fentanyl or heroin — which the indictment notes turned out to be fentanyl powder — and cash police believe to be connected to illegal drug activity, according to a news release from Augusta police.

Stephenson was indicted on two counts of aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs, cocaine base in one count and fentanyl powder in the other, two counts of unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs, cocaine base in one fentanyl in the other, and one count of unlawful possession of schedule W drugs, fentanyl powder, Sept. 14 in Augusta.

Greene was indicted on two counts of aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs, cocaine base in one count and fentanyl powder in the other, and criminal forfeiture of $2,541 in cash police seized in the Sept. 14 bust.

An indictment is not a determination of guilt but indicates there is enough evidence for the case to proceed toward trial.

Also indicted by a Kennebec County grand jury which met in late November were:

• Rayno Boivin, 39, of Oakland, unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs (fentanyl powder), and unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs (cocaine base) July 15 in Oakland.

• Joanna Brown, 36, of Augusta, unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs (cocaine base) Oct. 31, 2019, in Augusta.

• Michelle Dupree, 51, of Waterville, unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs (cocaine) Feb. 11 in Clinton.

• Bethany Hasson-Meunier, 31, of Oakland, unlawful possession of schedule W drugs (fentanyl powder) and violation of conditions of release, July 15 in Oakland.

• Ernest Newson, 42, of Utica, New York, unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs (cocaine base) March 16 in Augusta, and unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs (cocaine base) April 27 in Augusta.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: