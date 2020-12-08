PORTLAND — During Advent, Bishop Robert Deeley will host a special virtual prayer and blessing gathering for all Maine families at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13. The live presentation, which should last around 10 minutes, will be available on Lifesize, according to a news release from Dave Guthro, communications director, Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland.

There are three simple ways to access the blessing to which all are welcome to attend. View the login information at portlanddiocese.org.

