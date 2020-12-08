CARIBOU – Doris N. Jeffery, 99, passed away on Dec. 4, 2020, in Caribou. She was born on Aug. 29, 1921, in East Vassalboro, Maine, the daughter of George Leroy and Elona (Pierce) Sproul.

Doris graduated valedictorian from Coburn Classical Institute in Waterville, Maine, in 1939. She attended Thomas Business College in Waterville, majoring in accounting, before working for the IRS in Augusta, Maine, and later in life for H&R Block. She loved working with numbers, and even learned to use computer spreadsheets when she was in her 70s.

Doris was married to James Arthur Allen Jeffery three days after Pearl Harbor. Doris and Arthur met when she was 15 when they both played in their church orchestra. It was the start of 57 loving and happy years together.

Music was Doris’s passion. She began playing organ in church at the age of 14, and she continued to be a church organist, wherever she lived, until age 94. She often said that she didn’t feel like the week was complete, or that she was spiritually nourished, unless she was able to play in church on Sunday morning. She also served as choir director in several churches throughout her music ministry. As a lifelong member of the Methodist Church, she also held several offices in the United Methodist Women, both at local and state levels. Doris also taught private piano lessons to generations of youth and adults for the same length of time.

In addition to her parents, Doris was predeceased by her husband, James, who passed in 1998, and a stillborn daughter, Judith Ann. Doris is survived by two daughters, Margaret J Cyr and her husband, Robert, of Caribou; Roberta Jeffery-Gant and her husband, Stephen, of Hampden; three grandchildren, Robin L. Cyr, of Biddeford; Jeffery P. Cyr, of Kandern, Germany; and Leslie Smith Green and her husband, Thomas Green, of Beacon Falls, Conn.; one great-grandson, Benjamin F. Green, of Beacon Falls, Conn.; and special friends, Ellen Cleaves and husband, Malcolm, of Westmanland; Karen White and Susan White, both of Caribou; and Barbara Wachtel, of Caribou.

Special thanks to the doctors and nursing staff at Cary Medical Center in Caribou, for their kindness and support during the final hours.

A memorial service will be held in the spring, date and location to be determined. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at http://www.lancastermorgan.com.

