OAKLAND – It is with great sadness that we announce the Dec. 1, 2020, passing of Ian William Ladd. Ian was born in Waterville, Maine, on Dec. 16, 1991, to parents Jonathan and Catherine (Kivlin) Ladd.

Ian always had such appreciation and love for animals and the outdoors. Even as a young boy, Ian would collect all the insects he could find in the yard. He did this so often that his mother started calling him the family entomologist. Later in his adolescence Ian would find solace in playing video games, collecting as many consoles as he could throughout the years. Ian was known for making others laugh. He loved producing parodies for his family and friends to enjoy. His friends and family will miss his wit and unique sense of humor.

Ian is predeceased by his father, Jonathan Ladd and his brother-in-law, Gary Lee.

Ian is survived by his mother, Catherine Ladd; his sisters, Erin (Ladd) Lee and Caitlin Ladd; his nieces, Abby Lee, Katie Lee, Catarina Hellman, and Isabella Hellman; his girlfriend, Andi Hatake; his friend since childhood, Joey Laliberte; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Visitation will be held at Fairfield United Methodist Church, 37 Skowhegan Road, Fairfield, Maine 04937, on Dec. 16, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. Masks and social distancing are required as you pay your respects. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Veilleux and Redington Funeral Home. Condolences and memories can be shared by visiting Ian’s guestbook at http://www.veilleuxfuneralhome.com.

