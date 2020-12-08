MANCHESTER – Cassandra Biden Dawley, 77, of Manchester, died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at the Alfond Center for Health in Augusta.

She was born Feb. 6, 1943, in Rumford, the daughter of George and Carolyn (Swift) Biden. She graduated Dixfield High School in 1960. She lived most of her life in Maine, but spent 20 years in Palmer, Mass., before returning to central Maine in 2017.

Cassie was well loved by those she met. Many of the friendships founded in her early days of Beech Ridge racing, bowling, and Dayton town gatherings were still an important part of her life in her later years. She spent most of her life working with oversized loads as an escort/flag car driver and completing survey work. She fostered many Australian Shepherds while living in Palmer. Upon her retirement she moved back to Maine and participated in the Society for Creative Anachronism, finding new friends and activities.

Cassandra is survived by her four children, Lori Miller McPhee, Bruce Miller Jr., Heather Dawley and Carolyn Dawley Morton. She also leaves 14 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Cassandra was predeceased by her husband, Sherman Dawley (1995), and partner, Cynthia Henry (2012).

A graveside service will be held in the spring at the Newman Cemetery in Carthage, Maine.

Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church Street, Augusta. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations in Memory of Cassandra Dawley to: ARPH – Aussie Rescue & Placement Helpline, Inc – NorthEast Region

PO Box 911654

St. George, UT 84791

