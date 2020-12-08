RANDOLPH – Cynthia A. Brown, 74, of Randolph, passed away Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at her home. Cindy, as she was called, was born and raised in Hartford, Conn. After the sudden passing of her father, Myron Zervas, the family moved to Gardiner, to reside with her grandmother, Pauline Carter.

Cindy graduated from Gardiner Area High School and then attended Ricker College where she met her husband, Charles. Cindy transferred to Thomas College, graduating with a degree in business administration. She furthered her education at Williams College and the University of North Carolina, Charlotte.

Cindy started working at Depositors Trust, now Key Bank. She gained experience in auditing, marketing, and the executive area, retiring as vice president and trust administrator.

Cindy was a notary and a past director of Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Kennebec Valley.

She loved all animals and felt no animal should go hungry. She had a fondness for cats and always had rescue cats.

Cindy was predeceased by her grandparents, father, Myron, mother, Ruth Carter and brother, Carter. She is survived by her husband, Charlie Brown and her daughter, Jessica Brown.

Per Cindy’s request, a private burial at the convenience of the family will take place in the family plot in Oak Grove Cemetery in Gardiner.

The Brown family would like to thank all the staff from the Alfond Cancer Care Unit for their wonderful care and support during these trying times. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Special thanks to Dr. Kim and his assistant Theresa. Also, special thanks to Staples Funeral Home for all their help and assistance.

Arrangements are by Staples Funeral and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, where condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

﻿

Guest Book