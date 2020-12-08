BINGHAM – Katherine M. Newton, 77, passed away on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, due to congestive heart failure caused by scleroderma with her son was by her side.

She was born at her family’s home in Bingham on Sept. 26, 1943. She was the daughter of Adelard and Althea Roy.

She graduated from Bingham High School. After graduation, she began working at the Allen Quimby Veneer Mill, where she met Dale B. Newton.

Katherine and Dale were married May 16, 1963. Ten years later, she left her job at the mill to begin raising a family. She treasured the home she had built with her husband. She enjoyed a quiet life in her hometown, where she was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church. She was an avid reader of mystery novels and kept a beautiful flower garden, but what she loved the most was spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband, her parents, and her brother, Robert Roy.

She is survived by her son, Earl Newton of Hallowell, her daughter, Robin Newton of Largo, Florida; her two grandchildren, Isabella Rivas-Newton and Bradley Rivas-Newton of Largo, Florida.

A funeral service is being postponed due to the pandemic. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit http://www.gibersonfuneralhome.com

﻿

Guest Book