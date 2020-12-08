WATERVILLE – Marion B. Jackins, a.k.a. ReRe passed away on Dec. 1, 2020, in Waterville, at the age of 102 and is resting in the arms of her Lord and Savior.

Marion is survived by her nephews, Robert Weigelt and his wife, Helen, of Jackman, Maine and Alden Weigelt and his wife, Debora, of Winslow, Maine, also several much-loved great nephews and nieces and great grand nephews and nieces. She is predeceased by a brother, Prescott Jackins, and a sister, Myrtle Weigelt, niece, Dorothy Vrabic and nephew, David Jackins.

Marion was born on April 8, 1918, in Houlton, Maine, to Alden and Bessie Bradbury Jackins. The family moved to Waterville, Maine when she was 3-years-old. She graduated from Waterville High School in 1935 and attended Colby College for one year. After this she was employed by Woolworth Department Store as clerk, detective, and office manager for 10 years. Also, during that time, she served in the Red Cross Motor Corps from 1941-1942. She worked at Preble Studio from 1945 to 1973. She then worked for Butler’s Department Store, serving as office manager from 1973 to 1982 and then at Peter Webber Sporting Goods part time as their bookkeeper before retiring. She also served at the Waterville Polls with her sister for many years.

She enjoyed hosting her family every Sunday afternoon for dinner and card games. She was an excellent baker, noted for her delicious desserts. She enjoyed mountain climbing, camping, traveling, knitting, crossword puzzles and watching Fox News.

Marion attended church all her life. First affiliated with the United Methodist Church in Waterville and later attended the Blessed Hope Advent Christian Church in Waterville.

Her philosophy of life, in her words was, “It isn’t how much money you make. It is how happy you are. What counts is our relationships and being content with small things.”

A private graveside service and burial is scheduled for the spring in Pine Grove Cemetery in Waterville.

