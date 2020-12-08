CARRABESSETT VALLEY – Robert J. Pearson, 82, of Carrabassett Valley, died peacefully Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Sidney, surrounded by loved ones after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born in Augusta, Oct. 30, 1938, the son of Lillian (Simard) Pearson.

Bob was predeceased by his mother and sister, Lillian and Jean Pearson, respectively.

For many years Bob owned and operated Pearson’s Foreign Auto on Eastern Avenue in Augusta; followed by a period of being a self-employed logger. After many years of self employment he spent his final working years with his son at J and M Logging, Inc., until his official retirement in 2012.

He worked hard so he could play harder. Bob was an on the go kind of guy, full of life and looking to enjoy every moment. Bob easily found lots of fun and adventure and along with that meeting many people who quickly became great friends.

He enjoyed all things outdoors from scuba diving, sailing, white water rafting, canoeing, camping, mountain biking, cruising around on his Harley, roller blading, waterskiing, and his favorite outdoor activity downhill skiing. A lifetime and dedicated “LOAFER”, a season pass holder for 45-plus years, if it was snowing he was going. One of his best memories was his time working, exploring, and skiing in Utah.

He enjoyed volunteering at ski club fundraising events for many years and participated for years in the annual motorcycle toy runs.

He spent his retirement years living his dream, just a few miles away from the mountain he loved, Sugarloaf. From his upstairs window he could see the picturesque view of the mountain.

Bob will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by his family and friends. His passion and love of life will continue on in the hearts of all who knew him.

He is survived by his children, Mark Pearson and his wife, Laurie of Sidney and Rhonda Ainslie and her husband, John of Sidney, his longtime girlfriend, Sue Myers of Waterville; his sister, Dorothy Hanna of West Palm Beach, Fla; his grandchildren, Gregory Pearson, Cody Pearson and his companion Sabrina Hinkson, Hannah and Abigail Ainslie; his great-grandchildren, Zephryn and Zayden Pearson; his loyal companion, “Goldie” and his extended Carrabassett Valley family. He is also survived by a niece, two nephews and several cousins.

Bob’s family would like to thank the Harold Alfond Center for Cancer Care, the Kennebec Kidney Center and MaineGeneral Home and Hospice for the wonderful care he received.

The family sends special thanks to Mark’s business partner, James Haskell, for all his compassion and understanding during this difficult time; as well as Father Steve for attending to Bob’s spiritual needs during his final days.

There will be no public visiting hours or funeral services to conform to CDC guidelines. A livestream of the service may be found at my.gather.app/remember/robert-pearson.

Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church Street, Augusta. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Bob’s memory be made to:

Sugarloaf Ski Club

9008 Main St.,

Carrabassett Valley, ME 04947

Or

Harold Alfond Center for Cancer Care,

361 Old Belgrade Rd.

Augusta, ME 04330

