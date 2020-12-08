BAR HARBOR — A proposal from New England senators to ensure free lifetime entry to national parks for all disabled U.S. veterans has been signed into law.

Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire and Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine proposed the Wounded Veterans Recreation Act to provide the free access to veterans who suffered or aggravated disabilities while serving in the military. President Trump has signed the proposal into law.

Collins and Shaheen said a previous act left some uncertainty about whether all wounded veterans would have access to a free National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass. Collins said the new law “will ensure that disabled veterans can continue to access our country’s national treasures for outdoor recreation.”

