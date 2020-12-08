AUGUSTA — The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry, Bureau of Parks and Lands has announced that off-season and winter camping areas are available beginning on Dec. 15 at select Maine State Parks, and on the Public Lands, according to a news release from the bureau.

Those new to winter camping should plan to camp at a Maine State Park first. These locations, found online at maine.gov, provide the challenge of winter camping and offer a good range of front country and remote sites to test skills.

Even for the experienced it is good to start the season off with an easily accessible location as a test run before heading out to more challenging terrain. Highly experienced winter campers, or those who will be led by a Registered Maine Guide, are ready for the remote settings found on Maine’s Public Lands.

For more information, visit maine.gov.

