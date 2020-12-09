COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Big Ten athletic directors support removing the conference’s six-game minimum requirement for teams to be eligible to play for the league championship, and a vote is expected Wednesday to make it official.

Removing the minimum would clear the way for No. 3 Ohio State (5-0) to play in the Big Ten championship game on Dec. 19 against No. 15 Northwestern.

A person with knowledge of the Big Ten’s discussions told The Associated Press on Wednesday that before the rule can officially be changed it must be voted on by ADs, senior women’s administrators and presidents.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Big Ten was not making its internal discussions public.

The conference determined before the season that teams would have to play six of their eight scheduled games to qualify for the championship game. But Ohio State – No. 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings and the conference’s best team – has missed three games because of COVID-19 issues, leaving it one short.

Movement on the rule Wednesday came a day after Michigan, citing a spike in COVID-19 cases, canceled its annual showdown with Ohio State scheduled for Saturday, leaving college football without one of its cornerstone rivalry games.

The Buckeyes played through what Coach Ryan Day called a “mini outbreak” last Saturday in a 52-12 win at Michigan State after he was relegated to watching the game from home. Day is among the coaches and players in the program who tested positive for the coronavirus, leading to Ohio State canceling a game at Illinois. The Buckeyes were unable to play an earlier game because of an outbreak at Maryland.

While outbreaks have disrupted more than 100 games across major college football since late August, the cancellation of the Ohio-State-Michigan game mattered because the undefeated Buckeyes have championship goals again this season. Falling a game short of the threshold set by the league, the Buckeyes would have been outside looking in on the Big Ten Championship in Indianapolis. Ohio State has won the last four conference titles.

The change was made at the expense of surprising Indiana (6-1), which would have gone to the title game if the six-game rule had remained intact. The No. 9 Hoosiers and Purdue both halted practices this week because of COVID-19 issues, likely putting their game Saturday in jeopardy.

MAC: The Mid-American Conference made it official Wednesday by declaring No. 24 Buffalo as winners of the East Division title.

The announcement came after the Bulls (4-0) appeared to clinch the title outright once their game against Ohio (2-1) last Saturday was canceled and declared a no-contest. That decision was made because the Bobcats’ roster was depleted due to COVID-19.

Ohio was the only team left with a mathematical chance to win the title before the cancelation occurred in the second-to-last week of the regular season.

Buffalo closes its season by hosting Akron (1-4) on Saturday and then advances to the MAC championship game to be played in Detroit on Dec. 18. The winner of Saturday’s game between Western Michigan and Ball State earns the West Division title.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

(6) ILLINOIS 83, (10) DUKE 68: Ayo Dosunmu scored 18 points and sixth-ranked Illinois (4-1) shot 58% to beat No. 10 Duke on Tuesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge in Durham, North Carolina.

Kofi Cockburn added 13 points for the Fighting Illini, who jumped to a 14-2 lead and never looked back

Matthew Hurt scored 19 points to lead the Blue Devils (2-2), who shot 40% and made 5 of 22 3-pointers.

