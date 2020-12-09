Dan Pelletier will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, at Cadenza, 5 Depot St. in Freeport.

Pelletier will show you himself, yourself, your lover, your family and friends and quite a few characters you may not know, but will instantly recognize. They jump out of his songs full of beauty and blemishes, brilliance and foolishness, insanity, humor, intensity and tenderness.

Pelletier’s passionate performance of his songs make him a formidable force on the national folk scene. He has twice been a Southwest Regional Folk Alliance Main Stage Showcase Performer, (2017, 2000) has won the 2015 Towne Crier Open Mike Invitational First Prize, was a 2014 Rocky Mt Folks Fest Songwriters Showcase Artist, 2013,14 Cape May Singer Songwriter Showcase Artist, 2003 Falcon Ridge Folk Festival Showcase Artist, and more.

Tickets cost $12.