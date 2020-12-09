Dana Cunningham and Carol Noonan will perform a socially distanced show for 50 people at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Stone Mountain Arts Center at 695 Dug Way Roa, in Brownfield.

The Stone Mountain Arts Center’s halls will be decked out. Cunningham the composer and pianist, and Noonan the singer/songwriter together form a really beautiful and fun Christmas show that they love to play annually.

Here is a glimpse of Cunningham’s music and one of our collaborations. He wrote this instrumental song on piano when the duo first opened the center. Some may recognize it as what would become the closing song for the Stone Mountain LIVE shows. It’s called the “Stone Mountain Lament.” THe duo has had a long history together and no pandemic will stop their Christmas joy.

Admission will cost $70 per person.

For tickets, or more information, visit stonemountainartscenter.com.

