SKOWHEGAN —The first JingleFest will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at 23 Commercial St.

The Skowhegan Regional Chamber of Commerce will transform into the North Pole with a visit from Santa and his reindeer. United Way of Mid-Maine will offer ornament making and a fun holiday photo booth.

Come out for a fun, socially distanced, family event. State and CDC guidelines will be followed limiting the number of people inside, asking attendees to wear masks and to keep 6 feet apart, and surfaces will be kept clean and hand sanitizing stations will be provided.

And, don’t forget to bring a donation for the Towriffic Toy Drive and help the chamber stuff the trailer. Donations will help families in the Skowhegan and Somerset area this Christmas.

For more information, visit facebook.com/srccjinglefest and facebook.com/UnitedWayMidMe.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: