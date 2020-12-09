Litchfield Conservation Commission will hold two public events for members, residents of Litchfield and neighboring towns to get out and have fun safely.

A new event, a bird walk, will be held at 9 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, at the Litchfield Community Park on Hallowell Road. The walk will be led by Ornithologist and Conservation Commission member Christine Parker. The group will be limited to eight people and masks are required for social distancing. This event comes one day before Maine Audubon launches the annual bird count. With enough interest, members may propose in the future to designate a 15-square-mile radius in Litchfield with birders committed to the annual count, according to a news release from the commission.

The commission’s second outing will be held at noon Friday, New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, at the Small-Burnham trail on southern end of the Pine Tree Road. This will be a snowshoe hike if the weather cooperates, or just a walk outdoors. Again, people will be divided into small groups and asked to use masks to keep everyone safe. The event will end with a small bonfire. No food will be provided because of COVID precautions, but folks are welcome to bring snacks.

Anyone who would like to join the group at either event is welcome. For more information, contact Parker by text or call at 518-637-7915, or by email at [email protected].

