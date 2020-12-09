AUGUSTA – The end of an era… On Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, Elizabeth “Betty” Bullard-Tribou-Fossett of Augusta passed away peacefully in her home at the age of 101 surrounded by her loving family. Betty was born on August 30, 1919 in Dexter to Fern and Ray Bullard. The year 1919 was the beginning of “The Roaring Twenties” and the end of World War I. Prohibition started, mobsters were rampant. A time when women couldn’t vote. The same year the owner of the Red Sox traded Babe Ruth to the New York Yankees… Remarkedly, Betty’s life spanned The Spanish Flu Pandemic and ended during the Covid Pandemic unaffected by either.

Betty grew up in the Augusta/Waterville areas, graduating with honors from Cony High School in 1937. She loved to dance and performed in “Chizzle Wizzle”. She married the late Hugh Tribou and together they had a son, Robert Tribou, in 1938. They built a house in 1947 and she lived there the rest of her life. She later married Earl “Bo” Fossett until his death in 2007.

Betty was an active member in the community of the Penney Memorial Church and one of the founding members of the “Mothers and Others” Club. She always loved shopping, dining, traveling, playing cards and watching her beloved Red Sox. Most of all she loved her roosters and Shelties! You could not look anywhere in her home without spotting several of each. She was very fashionable and petite, always wore her high-heels well into her 90s and she was affectionately known around town as “High-heeled Betty”.

Her father was an executive at Central Maine Power instilling a strong work ethic. Betty loved to work in a time when women didn’t work. She was employed by Augusta Lumber and later Builders Supply before taking a position with the State of Maine’s Department of Transportation from which she retired from at the age of 83. She was not done working yet, with her high energy, she took a position with Sears in Augusta until the age of 85. She was outgoing and loved people she especially enjoyed time spent with great-granddaughter Krystal and grandson Mike.

She was predeceased by her husbands, Hugh Tribou and Earl Fossett; and by her very special sister-in-law, Marjorie Tribou and her husband Phillip.

She is survived by her son, Robert Tribou and his wife Diane, her former daughter-in-law, Vicky Ames and her husband Buddy; her grandchildren, Michael Tribou and his wife Bonnie, Tami Dutil and her husband, Ron, Robert Tribou and his wife Julie, Kathy Tribou, Bob Bouchard and his wife Marnny, Shelly Bolstridge and her husband Dave, Mark Ames and his wife Rhonda, Scott Ames and his wife Mellissa and Matt Ames and his wife Dee Dee. Her great-grandchildren include Josh Morin, Ryan Morin, Krystal Tribou, Stephanie Mansir, Dustin Tribou, Jason Tribou, Allison Tribou, Andrew Bouchard, Briana Connell, Myles Bolstridge and Cassie Bolstridge; and numerous great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her niece, Barbara Tribou and husband David Toothaker and her nephew, John Tribou and his wife Ruth.

A special thanks also goes out to those who helped care for Betty and made it possible for her to remain at home including Wholistic Homecare, Rose Thayer, Sharon Corbett and a very special friend, Lisa Lancaster who lived with Betty to help with her wish of staying home become a reality.

Betty’s visitation will be in the Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St., Augusta on Thursday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. – noon. Her service will be in the funeral home at noon. Following the guidelines set forth by the State of Maine and the CDC, masks and social distancing required. Interment will be in the spring of 2021 at the Wall Cemetery on Riverside Drive, Augusta. Condolences to the family may be shared on the obituary page of the website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

