FARMINGDALE – Michael Alan Mansir, 72, of Farmingdale, died unexpectedly on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at Alfond Center for Health. He was born in Gardiner on August 17, 1948, the son of Charles and Gertrude (Ash) Mansir. He grew up in Randolph and attended Gardiner Area High School, graduating in 1967. He attended Husson College for one year before entering the Army Reserves in 1969. On Nov. 23, 1968 he married his high school sweetheart, Patricia (Suitter) Mansir. They were married for 52 years. Mile and Pat were members of the Free Methodist Church in Gardiner. Throughout the years Mike worked for Kirshner, State of Maine and Advance 1. Mike enjoyed hunting, fishing and sharing time in the outdoors with family and friends.

He was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Gertrude Mansir; his sister Sandra Mansir, his brother Charles Mansir and brothers-in-law, Peter Suitter and Gilbert Suitter.

Mike is survived by his wife, Patricia (Suitter) Mansir, of Farmingdale; and two daughters, Michelle Crocker and husband Glen of Windsor, Kathie Bickford and her husband Gary of Farmingdale. He has four grandchildren, Paul Bickford of Farmingdale, Michaela Paquet of Farmingdale, Nicholas Jalbert of Farmingdale and Laura Zink and husband Jay of Florida. He has eight great-grandchildren, Sean, Destiny, Cecelia, Dominic, Brayden, Charles, Cataleya and Carson. He is survived by his sister, Pattie Page of Readfield, his sisters-in-law, Phyllis Mansir of Pennsylvania, Nancy Plourde and husband Evan of West Gardiner, Kay Suitter of South Carolina and brothers-in-law, Don Suitter of West Gardiner, and Paul Suitter and wife Reita of Gardiner; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mike was a loving and caring man, who considered his friends family. He was always there to lend a hand. Mike will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, Dec. 11 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Staples Funeral Home, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner. Following the guidelines set forth by the State of Maine and the CDC, masks and social distancing required. A memorial service will be held later next summer.

Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner.

