MADISON – It is with great sadness that we inform you that Bob Clark at the age of 79 has pulled his last pull, and it was a full pull; we were all there to see him exit the arena on Dec. 7, 2020. Bob was raised in Skowhegan by his parents Winnifred “Peggy” and Carroll Clark with his four siblings. He married Donna Clark in 1977 and lived over 40 years in Starks. Bob and Donna moved to Madison four years ago to enjoy retirement.

Bob enjoyed working outside and took great pride in maintaining the roads in Starks as the town road commissioner for many years. He owned and operated his own excavating business until his retirement.

Bob was passionate about his hobby of antique tractor pulling with his John Deere 720. He was a long-time member of the Maine Antique Tractor Club serving as President from 2009-2014, earning himself a lifetime membership.

Bob was very proud of his four daughters and two stepsons, Barbara Jordan and husband Mark, Pam Vaillancourt and partner Nate Richardson, Sheila Turcotte and husband Peter, Roberta Roy and husband Marc, Howard Lynds and wife Jennifer, and Kevin Lynds and wife Wendy. Bob has 13 grandchildren, Wesley Jordan, Derik Jordan, Ethan Vaillancourt, Jessica Vaillancourt and partner Derek LaChance, Isaac Vaillancourt, Tanya Turcotte, Laura Coyne and husband Patrick, Kim Roy and partner Todd Stevens, Spencer Lynds, Rachyl Nelson, Steven Nelson, Alex Shuster and husband Zach, and Mitchell Lynds and partner Maggie Pierce. He was very proud of his great-granddaughter, Aaliyah Jordan and his soon-to-be grandson baby LaChance. He also leaves behind his brother, William Clark and wife Harriet; the mother of his four daughters, Ann Cody; sisters-in-law, Arlene Cabriel, Diane Young, and brothers-in-law, Eddie Brackett and Wayne Brackett.

Bob was predeceased by his parents; his sister, Carolyn Dawson, two brothers, Clayton Clark and Reggie Clark, his mother-in-law, Marie Brackett, as well as his good friend Cliff Quimby.

The family wishes to thank the Hospice Team for all their guidance thus enabling us to care for Bob at home the past few months. We have been blessed to have had this time.

A celebration of a life well lived will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Smart and Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan. Anyone wishing to leave the family messages can do so on our website at – http://www.smartandedwardsfh.com.

Donations in Bob’s memory may be made to MaineGeneral Home Care and Hospice or the Maine Antique Tractor Club.

MaineGeneral Home Care and Hospice

Hathaway Creative Center

10 Water St.

Waterville, ME 04901

Maine Antique

Tractor Club

33 Hale Pond Rd.

Wiscassett, ME 04578

