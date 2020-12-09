RICHMOND – Robin A. Bowler, 47, of Main Street passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 2, 2020 at her residence. She was born on Dec. 28, 1972 in Rochester, N.H., a daughter of Richard and Marie (Dumont) Bowler.

She graduated from Richmond High School and was employed at Five County Credit Union in Bath as a teller working her way to Bank Manager of Rockland and Augusta branches.

She loved to read especially Stephen King novels, eating, spending time with friends and especially loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her mother, Marie Tuttle of New Hampshire; one son, Ricky Pinkham, III of Richmond, one daughter, Delilah Pierce of Rumford; one brother, Todd Bowler of New Hampshire, two sisters, Sandy Clough of Harpswell and Tracy Bowler of Brunswick; four grandchildren, Kaylee French, Colton Pierce, Ava French and Ashton French; and many nieces and nephews.

There will be no services at this time. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.

