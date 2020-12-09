Maine’s biggest power provider said Wednesday it has restored electricity to almost all of its customers in the state following a weekend Nor’easter.

Central Maine Power said it has restored power to more than 231,000 customers. The storm brought snow, ice, rain and winds of up to 50 mph to many parts of the state.

There were less than 2,000 customers remaining without power on Wednesday, the utility said. Those customers are located mostly in the utility’s northern and Bridgton service areas.

CMP said restoration efforts will continue until power has been restored to all customers.

