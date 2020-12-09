SKOWHEGAN — Lisa Leavitt of Freedom Felts is this month’s guest artist at River Roads Artisans Gallery at 75 Water St.

Freedom Felts was established in 2006 when Leavitt stumbled across the art of needle felting. This art is relatively new and has been said to have started in the late 1980s. Each woolen sculpture starts with washed, combed and sometimes dyed wool. Small sharp barbed needles are used to sculpt the wool together. Needle felting is a labor intensive process which includes thousands of “pokes” with the barbed needles, according to a news release from the gallery.

Over the years Leavitt has enjoyed creating the animals and birds of Maine. She enjoys making faux taxidermy miniatures and also likes to use a bit of a sense of humor with her custom caricatures. Custom commissions are accepted.

In addition to the guest artist, the gallery will host it’s Wrap It Up Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12. To follow COVID-19 rules, customers may be asked to leave their packages and will be called when gifts are ready.

The gallery also is hosting its Somerset Humane Society fundraiser. Donations can be dropped off at the gallery through December.

For more information, email [email protected] or visit riverroadsgallery.com.

