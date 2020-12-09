Scotty River Trio will take the stage at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, at The Opera House at Boothbay Harbor; seating is limited.
The band, made up of Steve Jones, Scott Elliot and Paul Mellyn, will play great music from multiple genres and a bit of good fun from the 3 on stage. Familiar Blues, country, rock, bluegrass, Cajun, folk, and some of their own material as well will fill the House.
Advance tickets cost $20; all reserved seating, masks required. Balcony windows will be open so bring a warm jacket, maybe even a blanket.
This is not a holiday themed concert.
For more information, visit boothbayoperahouse.com.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Robin A. Bowler
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Elizabeth “Betty” Fossett
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Robert L. Clark
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Michael Alan Mansir
-
Community
Litchfield Conservation Commission to host outdoor events Dec. 13 and Jan. 1