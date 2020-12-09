Scotty River Trio will take the stage at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, at The Opera House at Boothbay Harbor; seating is limited.

The band, made up of Steve Jones, Scott Elliot and Paul Mellyn, will play great music from multiple genres and a bit of good fun from the 3 on stage. Familiar Blues, country, rock, bluegrass, Cajun, folk, and some of their own material as well will fill the House.

Advance tickets cost $20; all reserved seating, masks required. Balcony windows will be open so bring a warm jacket, maybe even a blanket.

This is not a holiday themed concert.

For more information, visit boothbayoperahouse.com.

