Lane on celtic harp and Gosbee on 12-string guitar, fiddle and woodwinds will treat the audience to music collected across the state from coastal seafaring communities to woodland logging camps. Recently Lane has transcribed about 150 nautical songs from field recordings collected in Maine (1925-45) from the Helen Hartness Flanders Collection at Middlebury College, Middlebury, Vermont, and the program will include some of these songs.

Castlebay tours the U.S. east coast as well as Ireland, Scotland and England.