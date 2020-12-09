ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension and the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association will offer a webinar about selecting suitable seeds for Maine vegetable gardens from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16.
“Planning Your Vegetable Garden: Selecting the Right Seeds” will include variety selection, disease resistance, quantities to order and more. MOFGA crop and conservation specialist Caleb Goossen will lead the workshop, according to a news release from the extension office.
This is the final session in a six-part fall gardening webinar series.
Registration is required; a $5 donation is optional.
To register to attend live or receive a link to the recording, visit extension.umaine.edu.
For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Pamela Hargest at 207-781-6099 or [email protected].
