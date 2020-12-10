VEAZIE – Evelyn “Arlene” (Harvey) Atkins Morse, 97, died peacefully at home Dec. 6, 2020 while her granddaughter, Kerrie, sang to her.

She was born on the Harvey family dairy farm in Litchfield on Nov. 1, 1923 to Charles and Evelyn (Smith) Harvey. She graduated high school at the age of 16 then went to the Kennebec School of Commerce.

She was a member of the USO during World War II and a past member of the Litchfield Grange and Kennebec Valley Art Society. She married George Atkins in 1946 and had three children.

She worked as a secretary for the State of Maine for many years. Her last assignment was working for Judge Perry in the district court. She married Colby Morse in 1983. She was an avid gardener and her rock garden on High Street in West Gardiner was much admired.

She is predeceased by Colby; her parents; her four brothers, Richard, Eldon, Malcolm and Merrill; and her daughter Paulette Atkins Sears.

She is survived by her daughter, Merry Atkins Shepherd, and her daughter, Kerrie Shepherd O’Brien, of Veazie; her son, George Atkins Jr., his wife Beth and their children, Steven and Danielle Mae, Omaha, Neb.; granddaughter, Leilani Atkins, Anaheim, Calif.; son-in-law, William Sears, Venus, Fla.; granddaughter, Julia Sears Osterc and her husband Nathan, and their sons Evan and Drew, Morganton, Ga.; grandson, Cy Sears, his wife Keeley, and their children, Hailey, Allyson, Mackenzie, and Cy Joshua, Rock Island, Tenn.; also many cherished nephews, nieces, and cousins.

The family would like to thank St. Joseph Hospital Hospice and their staff for their excellent care. Arlene has donated her body to the New England School of Osteopathic Medicine. A celebration of life will be conducted at a later date.

Guest Book