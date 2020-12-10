WINDSOR – Fay S. Emery, 82, of Windsor passed away at her home on Dec. 4, 2020. Fay was born May 11, 1938 in Scotia, N.Y. to Robert and Effie (Robertson) Stewart.

Fay graduated from Scotia High School in 1956 and worked for the Mohawk National Bank while in high school and immediately after graduation until moving to Florida in 1957

In Florida, Fay worked for Space Technology Laboratories at Patrick Air Force Base in Cocoa Beach until moving to Maine in December 1958 after her marriage to Leon O. Emery.

In Maine, Fay worked for the State Employment Security Commission; was secretary to the Augusta city manager; was a committee clerk for the Maine Legislature for 11 years; and was a school secretary at Windsor Elementary School for eight years until her retirement in 1987, due to ill health.

Fay was an active member of the Windsor Memorial Baptist Church serving as secretary, treasurer, Sunday School treasurer, Sunday School teacher and Vacation Bible School teacher.

She was predeceased by Leon, her husband of 56 years, who died in April 2014; and by her parents; and her sister, Joan Stanton, and her “little brother” Donnie Russell; and several in-laws.

Fay is survived by her son, Scott, his wife Shelagh and their children, Stewart and Victoria of Augusta; her son, Brian, his wife Lela and their children, Benjamin, Samuel, and Nathaniel of Sunapee, N.H. She is also survived by an extended family of in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

There will be no visiting hours. Funeral services and a celebration of Fay’s life will be held this spring – time and date to be announced, followed by a graveside committal at Rest Haven Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care of Plummer Funeral Home, 983 Ridge Rd., Route 32, Windsor.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to

Big Brothers / Big Sisters of Mid-Maine at

﻿http://www.bbbs

midmaine.org/get-involved/donate

or call (207) 592.4616;

or the

Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Foundation at https://solvecfs.org/donate,

or call (704) 364.0016.

