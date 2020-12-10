EMBDEN – Judith B. Durkin, born Judith Bromley, July 29, 1946 in Brockton, Mass., the daughter of Frances and Ann (Lewis) Bromley, died Dec. 1, 2020 at her home in Embden.

Judith lived in Bridgewater, Mass. and went to Bridgewater Reynham Regional H.S. She married Myles Durkin in August of 1993, lived in E. Bridgewater for 16 years and eventually moved to Embden.

Judy worked for the Pasta Bene restaurant in Brockton for almost 20 years. When she moved to Maine she worked for Renys of Maine in the Madison store for 10 years.

Judith earned her seventh degree black belt through her husband’s marital art school (American Martial Arts) along with a non-profit organization called N.E.K.I.C.K. She also earned the eventual title of Sr. Professor.

Judith was kind and thoughtful, everyone that knew her liked her and loved her wonderful personality. She will be missed by many.

She leaves a husband, Myles F. Durkin; three children, Kathrine Buckley, Mary Makdissi, and James Buckley; one grandson, Cedric Mergatroid; as well as a sister, Frances Normandin of Bridgewater, Mass. and brother, Edward Bromley of Bridgewater, Mass.

She will be cremated and her ashes kept at home.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Rd., Skowhegan ME 04976.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Judith’s memory to

Alzheimer’s Association of Maine,

383 U.S. Route 1, Suite 2C,

Scarborough, ME 04074 or

MaineGeneral Hospice,

P.O. Box 828,

Waterville, ME 04901.

